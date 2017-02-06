Jumblatt: Amended 1960 law or Taif reforms



Stepping up his rejection of a proportional vote law, MP Walid Jumblatt Sunday called for the adoption of an amended version of the disputed 1960 majoritarian system, or the creation of a senate and abolition of political confessionalism as stipulated by the 1989 Taif Accord.



Jumblatt's remarks, likely to add further confusion and uncertainty to an already divided political landscape, come amid a mounting dispute between the rival factions over the best electoral law to replace the 1960 winner-take-all system, a row that's threatening to throw the country into a renewed political deadlock.



They also come as Jumblatt's parliamentary Democratic Gathering bloc has spearheaded a vehement campaign against a controversial hybrid vote law proposal that calls for electing a part of parliamentary seats under a majoritarian system and another part under a proportional vote law.



In an opening speech at the Progressive Socialist Party's 47th convention held at Phoenicia Hotel in Beirut, Jumblatt demanded that parliamentary elections, slated for May, be held on time, while stressing that Lebanon's president must remain a Christian even if major political reforms stipulated by the Taif Accord were carried out.

...