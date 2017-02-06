Syrians, Iraqis fly to U.S. from Beirut after ban lifted

Beirut airport Sunday began allowing citizens of seven banned Muslim-majority states to board flights to the United States.Several travelers had already left.



A source at Beirut airport confirmed to The Daily Star that travelers from the seven countries included in newly elected President Donald Trump's controversial ban would be able to board flights headed to the U.S., after a federal court in Seattle placed a temporary block on the order.



A Beirut airport official later told Reuters that three Syrian families had left for the U.S. via Europe Sunday morning.



I'm ecstatic," Adel, whose name was changed to protect his identity, told AFP in the aptly named Muhajirin (Emigrants) neighborhood of Damascus. He said he would travel to Beirut Sunday and board a flight for the U.S. via Amman.



Beirut has no direct flights to the U.S., so travelers usually transit through Europe.

...