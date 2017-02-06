Lebanese factions scramble to discuss voting system

Kataeb chief MP Sami Gemayel warned against failing to approve a new vote law this week, which would prompt rivals to maintain the controversial 1960 vote law or a "technical" extension of the Parliament's term.



Progressive Socialist Party MP Walid Jumblatt's bloc has spearheaded a vehement campaign against a controversial hybrid vote law proposal that calls for electing a part of parliamentary seats under a majoritarian system and another part under a proportional vote law.



The former president said that rivals should agree on modifying the majoritarian vote law for a short term, establish a senate, approve the defense strategy and then agree on a proportional vote law based on governorates".



Lebanese factions are sharply divided over the characteristics of a new vote law that would govern parliamentary elections set for May.

