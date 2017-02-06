Interior Minister urges Aoun to revise vote law stances

Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk expressed hope that President Michel Aoun would reconsider his stance over the new electoral law in order to avoid transforming his post into a "controversy".



The commission would oversee the upcoming parliamentary elections before an agreement is reached on a new vote law.



The minister is expected to call on voters to begin preparations for the elections on Feb. 21, two months ahead of the elections, set for May.



Deep divisions among rival political groups have thwarted attempts to reach a consensual electoral law to replace the current 1960 vote law.



Machnouk, who is a Future Movement member, said that the party supports a hybrid electoral law and not a complete proportional representation system.

