Hariri rules out any future rifts with Aoun

Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Monday there would be no divisions from now on between the government and the president, sending the clearest signal on his continued agreement and cooperation with President Michel Aoun on running the country.



Hence, I hope that he will reconsider his stance toward the ongoing debate over a new electoral law, emanating from his position that he will be a president [who respects] all Lebanese [political] options and out of concern that the presidency's seat and the president's remarks will not become a divisive issue," Machnouk said in an interview with the London-based Alaraby TV station aired Monday.



He recalled that Aoun had spoken twice about holding the elections on time, following clear messages from foreign powers that the president's tough statements amounted to "a coup against political stability and against a major regional settlement" that led to Aoun's election as president on Oct. 31 and the formation of a new government by Hariri.



Aoun also rejected Machnouk's demands for the formation of a 10-member commission to oversee the elections before an agreement was reached on a new vote law.

