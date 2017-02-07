ISF detains senior member of human trafficking web

The Internal Security Forces announced Monday the arrest of a senior member of a human trafficking network that involved over 100 Ethiopian women believed to have fled their employer's houses. Syrian national M.J., who was arrested in Ashrafieh on Jan. 30, admitted to being part of a network that has scammed some 128 Ethiopian nationals with the promise of work, the ISF announced in a statement issued Monday.



On at least one occasion, M.J. used a local taxi company to transfer a woman but when she was stopped at a checkpoint for not having valid paperwork he destroyed his phone's SIM card, the statement said. A security source added that this was to prevent authorities from tracking him.

...