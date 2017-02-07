Families block roads seeking amnesty for fugitives

Dozens of protesters gathered in the Bekaa Valley Monday, shutting down the international highway with burning tires to demand amnesty for relatives with outstanding arrest warrants.



Rallies took place around the Hermel district and in the village of Serail, along with a number of other short demonstrations in other villages including Brital, Shaath, Maqneh and the Hay al-Sharawneh neighborhoods of Baalbeck. Roads leading to Hermel were blocked for two hours.



When the Lebanese Army arrived in Brital to open the road, residents reportedly shot toward the units.



The residents of Brital protested last year to demand the establishment of a local prison so they don't have to travel to visit incarcerated family and friends.

