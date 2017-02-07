Beirut municipality, NGO on hunt for sports facility space

Beirut municipality is on the hunt for a space to house a public indoor youth sports facility after teaming up with Danish NGO GAME to engage children of all backgrounds across the capital in sports.



Last week, Beirut Mayor Jamal Itani led a delegation to visit the Danish capital and toured a GAME indoor street sport facility in a former tram depot, serving as inspiration for the potential Beirut facility. The proposed site will serve the "Youth-led Street Sport For All" project detailed in a memorandum of understanding signed last year by the previous Beirut administration but recently reconfirmed by the new municipality.



According to Traboulsi, the municipality is looking at potential locations for several other public spaces for children in addition to the GAME project.

...