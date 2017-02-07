Saudi Arabia to lift travel restrictions, appoint envoy

Saudi Arabia will appoint a new ambassador to Lebanon and lift a travel restrictions, the country's Minister of State for Arab Gulf Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan announced Monday during a visit to Beirut.



A Lebanese ministerial source described the meeting as "excellent," although Aoun and Sabhan did not discuss Saudi Arabia's canceled military grant to Lebanon. However, the source added that a meeting is expected to take place soon between Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammad bin Salman and Lebanon's Defense Minister Yaacoub Sarraf to follow up on the matter.



Another meeting is expected between Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil and his Saudi counterpart, Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, in order to finalize the agreements made between Aoun and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz al-Saud.

...