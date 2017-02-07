Lebanon busts Daesh plot targeting downtown Beirut: report

The Lebanese General Security busted a security breach by Daesh (ISIS) in downtown Beirut, a media report said Tuesday.



Judicial sources told the daily that the General Security arrested the suspect on Jan. 10 .



The suspect allegedly confessed that he had been recruited by a Palestinian in the southern Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh to collect information on possible targets in downtown Beirut.



The report goes on to say that General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim briefed PM Hariri on the case.

...