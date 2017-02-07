NLP, Democratic Gathering hold onto Constitution

The Democratic Gathering and National Liberal Party Tuesday expressed determination to maintain the laws of the Constitution in any agreement over the new electoral law.



The proposal was floated by Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, during meetings of a four-party committee, which also included Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil from the Amal Movement, Nader Hariri, and Hezbollah MP Ali Fayyad.



Political parties are sharply divided over the characteristics of the electoral law which would govern the upcoming parliamentary elections, set for May.

...