Aoun says seeking to reduce sectarianism

President Michel Aoun Tuesday pledged to reduce sectarianism and its repercussions without diminishing Lebanon's pluralistic character.



Aoun's statement seems to be in response to Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Walid Jumblatt, who said on Sunday that the country's political system that allotted key state posts equally between Muslims and Christians along sectarian lines can be gradually or completely eliminated, while upholding essential norms, given Lebanon's peculiarity, that the president remains a Christian.



Aoun, who has pledged not to hold the elections under the 1960 law, also threatened to put a new voting system to a popular referendum if rivals hit a deadlock over an electoral law agreement.

...