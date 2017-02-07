World Bank allocates $200M for Lebanon road improvement

The World Bank has designated $200 million for Lebanon to upgrade its roads, describing the country's infrastructure a "risk" to public safety and an impediment urban-rural development and economic growth.



The aid package includes a $45 million grant from the agency-administered Concessional Financing Facility (CFF).



The World Bank's board of directors approved the "Road and Employment Project" on Monday.



Lebanon hosts some 1.03 million Syrian refugees registered with the UNHCR, though the Lebanese government estimates the actual number is around 1.5 million.

