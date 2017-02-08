STL questions usage of unsecured phone group

Platt, an expert in covert cellular networks, was questioned by prosecutor Nigel Povoas throughout Tuesday's hearing. The investigator discussed a period of irregular phone calls made on "purple phone" devices between indicted suspects Hussein Oneissi and Assad Sabra.



The former device has been attributed to Sabra, and the latter to Oneissi.



However, the judges in Tuesday's session questioned why the purple phones were used during this recruitment phase as they saw it as out of character given the group is not classed as a covert network like other phone groupings.



Jude Micheline Braidy then questioned why Oneissi and Sabra would conduct such calls to each other on their purple devices.

...