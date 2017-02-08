Who is Downtown Beirut terror plot planner?

General Security pre-emptively arrested a Solidere employee with links to militant group Daesh (ISIS) after he was suspected of orchestrating an attack on Downtown Beirut. A judicial source told The Daily Star Tuesday the suspect, identified by authorities as 26-year-old Sidon native Mustapha Safadi, was arrested by General Security on Jan. 10 .



Many public institutions, major businesses, tourist attractions and homes of influential figures including Prime Minister Saad Hariri are based in the district.



A suspected Palestinian accomplice was also arrested, while three other suspects remain at large.



The two suspects in custody were referred to Military Investigative Judge Riad Abu Ghaida, who issued arrest warrants against them.

