Coastal trash dumping worries fishermen in Burj Hammoud

Local fishermen in Burj Hammoud staged a protest over claims that the deconstruction of a local landfill site has led to the dumping of waste into the sea, endangering their trade and worrying environmental activists.



The presence of both a historic dump site and a new temporary trash site in Beirut's Burj Hammoud area has concerned local activists who have long claimed that they contribute to increased water pollution.



A source from the Burj Hammoud Municipality told The Daily Star that 30 percent of the old waste will be landfilled in the new facility. However, the fishermen are claiming that during the process of dismantling the old site trash is being thrown into the sea.

