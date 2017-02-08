Municipalities union appeals decision to close Costa Brava

Beirut's Southern Suburbs Municipalities Union Tuesday appealed a judicial decision to close a controversial landfill as officials reasserted that Lebanon will not face another trash crisis. The union lodged an appeal with a Mount Lebanon Court of Appeals in Baabda to reverse a decision made last month by Judge of Urgent Matters Hasan Hamdan to shut down the south Beirut Costa Brava landfill within four months.



However, Hasan Bazzi, a lawyer with "The People Want to Fix the System" group, a civil society organization behind a lawsuit that aims to close the Costa Brava landfill, said the union's appeal would not have an immediate affect because the original decision was taken by a judge of urgent matters.

