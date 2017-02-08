Parliament quizzes Cabinet on achievements, scandals, crises

Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Tuesday he and his Cabinet would not cover up for anyone accused of corruption, vowing to bring them to justice.



According to lawmakers, those present questioned the Cabinet's progress in the unlicensed internet case and the country's waste crisis, while others asked for the Cabinet to strictly discuss a new electoral law during the parliamentary session.



MP Robert Ghanem asked for a parliamentary subcommittee to be formed to monitor the progress of the trash plan, with Hariri saying that the solution proposed by former Prime Minister Tammam Salam's government would be implemented.



Ghanem responded, but Makari interjected, telling MPs: "This is not a discussion session, rather it is a question and answer session.

