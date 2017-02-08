Cabinet to tackle budget; optimism on vote law

The Cabinet is set to begin Wednesday discussing the 2017 draft state budget as some officials sounded upbeat that an agreement would be reached soon on a new vote law to govern the upcoming parliamentary elections.



The source said he did expect the Cabinet session, to be chaired by President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace, to approve the draft budget and send it to Parliament for a final ratification. He said it would take several Cabinet sessions before the draft budget could be ready to be sent to the legislature.



"I am very optimistic about reaching an agreement on a new hybrid vote law that includes provisions from the majoritarian and proportional systems," Information Minister Melhem Riachi told The Daily Star. He rejected the notion that a hybrid vote law was dead in the wake of a fierce campaign spearheaded by MP Walid Jumblatt's parliamentary Democratic Gathering bloc against a hybrid proposal that calls for electing a part of parliamentary seats under a majoritarian system and another part under a proportional vote law.



Riachi, one of three Lebanese Forces ministers, did not rule out the possibility of postponing parliamentary elections until September in order to hold them under a new hybrid vote law.

...