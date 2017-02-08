Lebanon General Security confirms foiled Downtown terror plot

Lebanon's General Security Wednesday confirmed that they had foiled an extremist plot targeting Beirut's Downtown area and arrested two suspects.



During interrogation, the Lebanese suspect confessed to contacting Syrian extremists and seeking to join them with the help of the Palestinian suspect, who was a member of the group.



The Palestinian suspect admitted to helping the Lebanese suspect prepare to travel to Syria, the statement said.



It added that the two suspects were referred to the relevant judiciary.

