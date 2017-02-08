Kataeb chief urges govt to stimulate ties with Arab countries

Kataeb chief Sami Gemayel Wednesday praised recent improvements in ties between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, calling on the government to push for "excellent" relations with all Arab countries.



Gemayel said diplomatic ties between Lebanon and Arab countries should be restored to normality.



Ties between Lebanon and Riyadh deteriorated last year after Saudi Arabia halted $3 billion grant to buy arms from France for the Lebanese Army, in addition to another $1 billion grant intended to strengthen the military and security forces.



The minister is the highest-ranking Saudi official to visit Lebanon since Aoun's trip to the country and Qatar last month to boost ties with Gulf states and seek to remove the advisory against Gulf citizens traveling to Lebanon.

