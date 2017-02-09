Italian help to Lebanon to top $100 million

The Italian government will contribute over 100 million euros ($107 million) for infrastructure and supporting Lebanon with the Syrian crisis over the next year, Italian Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincenzo Amendola confirmed Wednesday. The Italian official just concluded a three-day visit to Lebanon to meet with Lebanese ministers to discuss the prospects for international assistance to Lebanon in the light of the Syrian refugee crisis.



"We hope Lebanon's stability will increasingly play a positive role in the region, because Syria's future is intertwined with the future of the whole Mediterranean region," Amendola said in an interview with The Daily Star. He added that during his brief visit he assured the government that Italy remains committed to supporting Lebanon and pledged to increase its financial assistance in 2017 .



Amendola also stressed the importance of maintaining and securing Lebanon's borders and pledged to continue Italy's involvement with the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon in the south of Lebanon, as well as further its support to the Lebanese Army through training missions with the Italian Armed Forces.

