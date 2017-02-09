Aoun to visit Jordan, Egypt to improve Arab ties

President Michel Aoun will visit Jordan and Egypt next week upon formal invitations from the leaders of both countries, he told ministers during Wednesday's Cabinet session.



Aoun informed the ministers that the two trips were part of a drive to improve ties between Lebanon and Arab countries, according to Riachi.



Aoun's trip will be his second official state visit since being elected on Oct. 31, 2015 – following a trip to Saudi Arabia and Qatar last month.



Separately, Aoun called on Lebanon's justice minister to file a lawsuit against those responsible for the New Year's Eve shooting in Istanbul that took the lives of three Lebanese nationals and wounded six others, and killed and wounded scores of others.

