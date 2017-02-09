Elusive deal: Complexities behind consensus

Lebanon is unique, not only because of its natural splendor or its mosaic of sects and communities that supposedly coexist peacefully, but above all because this tiny Mediterranean nation stands apart due to the complexity of its parliamentary electoral law. More than two years of political deadlock, during which time citizens grew accustomed to endless bickering by politicians, came to an end last year with the election of President Michel Aoun.



The only consensus that has seemingly emerged is the need to replace the 1960 law, and for good reason.



It is based on a majoritarian winner-take-all system that has prevented independents and small parties from emerging to positions of power, and according to the Lebanese Forces and the Free Patriotic Movement, the law marginalizes Christian representation.



The law, and the underlying principles governing it, remain mostly the same.



The Future Movement favors a hybrid law.



Which law is it then that would best suit Lebanon's heterogeneous society and the complexities of balancing representation between 18 sects in a 128-member Parliament?



Majdalani, like every single expert and politician The Daily Star consulted, reiterated that the elections were and would remain a means of power sharing, rather than a gauge of the electorates' political will.

