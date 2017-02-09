Cabinet to OK budget, agree vote law this month

Ministers vowed Wednesday that the country's most contentious political issues would be resolved by the end of February, saying a state budget would be approved and an electoral law would be set.



Ahead of Wednesday's Cabinet session, Khalil had said he would present the budget proposal and be open to discussions on the issue.



The minister insisted the proposal was by no means final.



Wednesday's Cabinet session also included a second revelation.



Hariri warned that Lebanon was "becoming a camp for refugees," urging the international community to include the whole country in aid packages and not just limit assistance to certain areas.



He added the government was discussing the prospects of aid called for by Lebanon with State Minister for Refugees Mouin Merehbi, calling on ministers to cooperate to actualize "crucial projects".



Lebanon is currently hosting 1.03 million registered Syrian refugees, though the Lebanese government estimated numbers might be more than 1.5 million.

