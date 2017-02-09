Lebanon celebrates St. Maroun Day as Aoun attends Beirut mass

Lebanese President Michel Aoun, first lady Nadia and Prime Minister Saad Hariri Thursday attended a mass to celebrate St. Maroun Day, the founder of the Maronite church.



Saint Maroun was a 4th-century Christian monk who founded the Maronite spiritual movement, from which the Maronite Church grew.



The Maronite movement spread in Lebanon thanks to Saint Maroun's first disciple, Abraham of Cyrrhus. He is said to have realized that paganism was thriving in Lebanon, so he set out to convert the pagans to Christians by introducing them to the ways of Maroun.

...