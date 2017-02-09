Ain Dara mukhtar says Fattoush building 'death' factory

A local government official Thursday rejected claims made by a Lebanese businessman that a controversial cement factory he seeks to build in Mount Lebanon abides by international standards.



Bader's remarks come in response to a statement issued by Pierre Fattoush, who is building the plant in Ain Dara town.



Bader denied allegations that the protesters obstructing the construction of the cement factory were politically motivated. He ruled out any scheme by the Progressive Socialist Party leader, MP Walid Jumblatt, to obstruct the establishment of the plant.



Bader also rejected Fattoush's claims that the cement factory will create "thousands of job opportunities" for Ain Dara's workforce and that it will contribute to its economic development.

