Protesters rallying against Horsh Beirut hospital project met with violence

Dozens of activists and protesters rallying Thursday against a plan to build a hospital adjacent to a Beirut park were met with violence by some local residents who oppose them.



Beirut Horsh is near Al-Tariq al-Jadidah neighborhood.



The planned Egyptian hospital was approved by former Mayor Bilal Hamad's municipal council in 2016, after it was decided in 2014 that the Beirut Arab University hospital should be moved.



A protester that joined the rally against the hospital bore a visible head injury.



During previous protests similar clashes were known to have happened between activists who oppose the hospital and youth who reside in the area.

