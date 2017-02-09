Palestinians deserve rights recognition: UNRWA official

Palestinians deserve to have their rights recognized and have quality services, United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Commissioner General Pierre Krenpol said Thursday.



Krenpol toured on foot Ain al-Hilweh streets accompanied by a unit from the Palestinian joint security forces.



He was given a memo by the popular committees over the demands of the people residing at the camp, concerning the education, health and other services provided by UNRWA.



Krenpol also visited UNRWA-operated clinics and listened to the doctors discuss the needs of the Palestinians.



Under the new arrangement, which came into effect with the New Year, every Palestinian refugee receiving medical services or hospitalization through UNRWA must pay 5 percent of their bill at hospitals run by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society and 15 percent at government hospitals.



The new system ends coverage for Palestinians with Lebanese nationality or other Palestinians with dual citizenship.

...