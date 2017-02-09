Disagreements over death of north Lebanon man in family dispute

New disputes emerged Thursday over the death of Doumit Arnaout, a north Lebanon man who passed away earlier this week.



The family of the deceased Thursday refuted a statement issued one day earlier by the Internal Security Forces, describing it as "dangerous and suspicious".



ISF had said in its statement that Arnaout and his mother filed a physical assault charge against Bassam at Rmeil police station, in the northern district of Zgharte, before heading to the hospital to admit Mariam for treatment for injuries sustained during the dispute.

...