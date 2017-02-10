Lebanon prepares case against Istanbul attack culprits

Justice Minister Salim Jreissati Friday tasked the Lebanese judiciary with preparing legal proceedings in Turkey against culprits involved in an Istanbul attack that left three Lebanese dead, among many others.



The announcement comes just days after President Michel Aoun tasked Jreissati with contacting the families of the victims of the Istanbul New Year's Eve attack to formulate legal action.



He also tasked Lebanese authorities with contacting the relevant Turkish authorities to achieve this aim.

