Former PM Mikati calls for proportional voting system

Lebanon's former Prime Minister Najib Mikati Friday reiterated calls for a proportional electoral system based on large constituencies.



The draft law was referred by then PM Mikati's Cabinet.



The ex-premier's proposal is back in the spotlight as political groups remain sharply divided over the characteristics of the new voting system that will govern the upcoming elections.



Lebanon is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections in May but officials are racing to decide on the new law before Feb. 21, when the constitutional time limit expires for a new law ahead of the polls.

...