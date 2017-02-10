Longtime tenants call for fresh protests in Beirut

In 2014, Parliament endorsed a rent law that enacted gradual increases in the value of residential lease contracts signed before 1992 . It stipulated the termination of all rent contracts signed before 1993 within nine years after the law was endorsed.



The law will affect approximately 200,000 apartments – mostly in Beirut and its suburbs – which are leased under the old rent law.



These tenants pay rents that are often less than LL1 million ($667) a year and are protected from rent increases. The new law will see their rents rise incrementally over the next six years until it reaches 4 percent of their home's value.

...