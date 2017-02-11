Hezbollah mediating safe return of Syrian refugees

Hezbollah is mediating the return of Syrian refugees from Lebanon's Arsal border area to their villages in the Qalamoun region in Syria, the party's media spokesperson told The Daily Star Friday.



Saraya Ahl al-Sham will appoint an administrative committee in certain towns while a Hezbollah committee will oversee its implementation but would not have a military presence in the areas that fall under Saraya Ahl al-Sham's control while also guarantying the agreement.



The party exempted several villages in the area from the settlement that would remain military zones subject to Hezbollah's control.



Hezbollah is considered the best fighting force in Syria at the moment and had been pivotal to Syrian President Bashar Assad's war effort and played a decisive role in the battle for the strategic city of Aleppo.



One of Hezbollah's first offensives was an assault on the Qalamoun region which borders Lebanon.

...