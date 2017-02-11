A master teaches how to make original, peculiar wines

For a region so steeped in wine however, the industry in Lebanon almost dried up in the not so distant past.



However, more and more producers are joining the ranks going from around 16 in 2005 to between 45 and 50 today, according to an estimate from Michael Karam, journalist, wine writer and the author of "Wines of Lebanon".



Lebanese wine has made more inroads into the international market in recent years, but Karam said it was still not gaining widespread appreciation from Lebanese consumers who gravitate toward European wines, or those made by the likes of Mitjavile, when they choose to drink wine at all.



More wines are now coming out that either come from the white grape varieties indigenous to Lebanon or "our adopted children" as Karam calls them – red varieties predominantly from the south of France brought to Lebanon by Jesuits in the mid-19th century.



For Mitjavile, this expression of terroir and the individual characteristics of a place and its people are paramount in making a "good wine," though he has an artist's approach to the question of how that is defined.

