Officials scramble to agree on vote law

Government officials scrambled Friday to reach agreement on a new vote law before the end of February, amid enduring differences between the rival factions over what system to adopt to govern the upcoming parliamentary elections.



Prime Minister Saad Hariri said his government was working to endorse a new vote law to replace the contested 1960 majoritarian system ahead of the deadline for elections slated for May.



Houri said the Future Movement's parliamentary bloc stood firm on its support for a hybrid vote law reached with the Lebanese Forces and the Progressive Socialist Party, which calls for 68 of Parliament's 128 members to be elected on the basis of the majoritarian system and the remaining 60 under a proportional formula.



The committee's hybrid vote proposal, floated by Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, calls for electing a part of parliamentary seats under a majoritarian system and another part under a proportional vote law.



Aoun, whose FPM strongly supports a proportional vote law, said he was seeking to enable minorities to be represented in Parliament through a new electoral system.

