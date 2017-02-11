Hammoud dispels misleading reports on Hariri task delegation

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Saad Hariri's office said Friday that the premier was simply delegating administrative tasks, after claims arose that he was abandoning some of his constitutional prerogatives to the benefit of the Directorate General of the Presidency.



Hammoud, who is also Hariri's media adviser, recounted precedents whereby former prime ministers, including the late Rafik Hariri, delegated the very same administrative tasks to senior staff, stressing that it was by no means a delegation of prerogatives and powers.



An-Nahar newspaper Thursday released details of Hariri's decision, claiming he was abandoning prerogatives granted to the Sunni community in favor of the Directorate General of the Presidency, and claiming that Hariri's decision was met with scorn from Lebanon's Sunni community, especially on social media.



Hariri also phoned German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a call that lasted half an hour.

