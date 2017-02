The debate on transforming the Qleiaat airport in north Lebanon into a large-scale facility capable of supplementing Beirut's Rafik Hariri International airport emerged is back in the spotlight.



The campaign aims to pressure state authorities to re-open the Qleiaat airport.



With demands to revamp Qleiaat airport, the Future Movement seems to be a staunch supporter of the campaign.



A statement issued by the Future in Akkar called for a large turnout to the event Sunday.

