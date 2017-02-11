Berri says Lebanon’s unity averts challenges

Restoring Lebanon's unity will constitute a national umbrella that will positively impact security agencies' battle against terrorism, Speaker Nabih Berri said Saturday.



Berri couldn't attend the event as he continues to recover from an operation he underwent earlier this month.



The meeting is to prepare for the union's 24th conference scheduled to be held under Berri's chairmanship in April.



The committee issued a statement on the recent developments regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

...