Hezbollah deputy chief urges cooperation with Iran

Iran has always extended a hand to Saudi Arabia and countries of the region to cooperate and maintain the stability of the region, Hezbollah's deputy head Sheikh Naim Qassem said Saturday.



Iran is a staunch backer of Hezbollah.



The alliance among Syria, Iran and Hezbollah took shape in the 1990s and despite several attempts to fracture it, it has so far proven to be resilient.



The alliance is frowned upon by Israel and many Arab countries, which describe it as sectarian and accuses the two countries and Hezbollah of looking to form a "Shiite crescent," comprising Middle East countries – Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Iran – where the majority of people are Shiite or where there is a sizable Shiite minority.

