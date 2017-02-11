Lebanon's interior minister defends PM against 'fabricated' accusations

Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk Saturday dismissed reports that Prime Minister Saad Hariri had abdicated some of his authority.



An-Nahar newspaper Thursday accused Hariri of abandoning prerogatives granted to the Sunni community in favor of the Directorate General of the Presidency, claiming that Hariri's decision was met with scorn from Lebanon's Sunni community, especially on social media.



Hariri's staff quickly shot back, saying that Hariri was simply delegating administrative tasks.

...