Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil Sunday said that politicians have a decisive week ahead of them to agree on a new electoral law ahead of the "deadly" deadline.



Lebanese parties are deeply divided over the characteristics of a new vote law that will govern the upcoming parliamentary elections set for May.



Bassil also said that the FPM was ready to discuss all forms of "fair" electoral laws.



Bassil kicked off his tour on Sunday by meeting with Jbeil's Bishop Michel Aoun.

...