Iqlim al-Kharroub traders call on authorities to organize Syrian businesses

The Iqlim al-Kharroub Traders Association Sunday called on state authorities to hold Syrian businesses to the same legal standards as their Lebanese counterparts.



Lebanon is currently hosting 1.03 million Syrians registered with the UNHCR, though Lebanese government estimates those numbers are closer to 1.5 million.



The association decided to issue a letter to Iqlim al-Kharroub municipalities, Qaimaqam and the Mount Lebanon governor to press the need for swift measures within a limited timeframe.



It added that the association will preserve its right to press legal action against those who refuse to abide by the law.

