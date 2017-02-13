Nasrallah calls for plan to repatriate Syrian refugees

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah called on the Lebanese state to cooperate with Syrian authorities over the refugee crisis Sunday, as a rebel official confirmed that the party was mediating an agreement that would allow the return of some refugees.



"Discuss it, place a singular plan, this is a matter that Lebanon cannot resolve on its own".



He added that Hezbollah would help the government in whatever capacity it can if called upon to do so.



Lebanon is currently hosting 1.03 million Syrians registered with the UNHCR, though the Lebanese government estimates the number closer to 1.5 million.



Nasrallah added that Iran was exerting efforts to reach a political settlement in Syria, saying that his group backs a local reconciliation among Syrians.



Last week the party's media spokesperson revealed that the group was actively mediating the return of some Syrian refugees to certain villages in Syria.



Hezbollah officially announced its participation in the Syria war alongside regime forces in May 2013 but is believed to have been active there before then.

