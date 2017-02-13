Terror threat on agenda as Aoun visits Cairo, Amman

President Michel Aoun is leaving on an official trip to Egypt Monday which will be followed by a visit to Jordan Tuesday.



Aoun will be meeting Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II during the respective visits.



Aoun will be giving a speech to the Arab League Council, which includes the Arab nations' permanent representatives.



During the visit, Aoun will stress the importance of maintaining Christian-Muslim diversity in the Arab world, especially during his meeting with the grand imam of Al-Azhar, one of the highest Sunni Islamic leaders, and the head of the Coptic Church.



The source added that a memo would be issued from both Cairo and Amman if an agreement on a common vision were reached between Lebanon and the two nations over ending armed conflicts in the region and working out a framework to end the crises faced by a number of Arab countries.

