Hezbollah arms don’t contradict the state: Aoun

President Michel Aoun said that Hezbollah's military wing was a crucial part of Lebanon's defenses, acting as a complement to the Lebanese Army, during an interview over the weekend.



The president referenced Israel's continued occupation of Lebanese territories and ongoing tensions over natural resources as a need for Hezbollah to bolster the state's military capabilities.



Hezbollah is a recognized political actor in the Lebanese government, and one of the many parties to back Aoun in his October 2016 election. However, the militarized component of the group continues to cause controversy, with several major Lebanese parties saying Hezbollah's weapons are illegitimate and should be surrendered to the state.

