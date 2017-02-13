Army arrests suspected Assir supporter in Sidon

Lebanese Army Intelligence Sunday arrested a suspected supporter of radical preacher Sheikh Ahmad al-Assir in the southern city of Sidon.



PALESTINIAN ARRESTED FOR SMUGGLING WEAPONS INTO AIN AL-HILWEH



The Army arrested a Palestinian national Saturday on suspicion of smuggling weapons into the south Lebanon Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh, a security source told The Daily Star.



Mohammad was transferred to the Zogheib military barracks in Sidon for questioning.



IMPLEMENTATION OF SECURITY PLAN FOR AIN AL-HILWEH BEGINS



Palestinian security officials in Ain al-Hilweh are working to implement a security plan for the southern refugee camp.

...