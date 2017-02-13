Robotics on the rise in Lebanon, Syria



Dozens of small, autonomous robots navigated their way around a series of courses laid out in the American University of Beirut Sunday, as teams from Lebanon and Syria competed in the second annual Engineering Design Challenge. Organized by AUB's robotics club, this year's regional competition was based on the theme of "Drive Smarter," looking at the rise of self-driving vehicles, and tested the robots' ability to independently navigate a series of challenges without any input from their human masters.



Late Sunday evening, AUB's five-member NPower team was declared the winner once the scores had been tallied up.



Teams from both Lebanon and Syria also spoke about the increased popularity of robotics at their respective universities.



According to Daher, robotics is also becoming a larger part of AUB's work and curriculum, especially in the mechanical and electrical engineering departments.

...