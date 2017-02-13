Creating a base for Lebanon’s designers

In an attempt to offer Lebanese innovators a place to explore and create, Innovation Factory is a one-stop shop for those seeking to do the "impossible" with design thinking in Lebanon.



Combining design thinking, industry, technology and business, Zahreddine and longtime partner Karim Attoui opened the factory as a space for individuals and collectives to take their ideas to prototypes and ultimately finished products.



While the factory is, on one hand, a co-working space that rents out desk space to individuals, collectives and small companies, it also consists of a core team with expertise in a variety of disciplines.



To create the first designs of a prototype, MeaCor sought the help of the Innovation Factory's team.



Modeo Systems, a smaller Lebanese company that rented space in the factory has also collaborating with the in-house team to develop prototypes of its self-customizable furniture that customers order via a mobile app.



For Arayes, the factory facilitates the process of organizing expertise and material while also offering smaller companies the chance to break into the industry.

