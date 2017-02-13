Turtle abused on beach receives hospital treatment

Lucky, the sea turtle badly beaten on a south Lebanon beach last summer, received medical care Sunday following a deterioration in its health. The turtle made headlines in June 2016 when it washed up on the shore in the coastal town of Rmeileh and was abused by residents who found it on the beach.



According to the tests, Lucky's organs are functioning well – except for in its head, where the turtle sustained serious brain damage when it was beaten.



At the time the turtle was identified as male, but Sarji referred to it as a female.

